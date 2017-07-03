Company announcement No 33/2017- 3 July 2017



On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number Average purchase Transaction value, of price DKK shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 529,989 300.61 159,321,459.62 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 June 2017 3,636 317.64 1,154,926.31 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 June 2017 8,663 314.18 2,721,760.40 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 June 2017 10,500 310.39 3,259,063.50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 June 2017 17,119 307.64 5,266,511.41 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 June 2017 3,082 311.57 960,259.36 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 572,989 301.37 172,683,980.60 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 714,676 shares, corresponding to 1.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



