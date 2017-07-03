Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 36/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 3 July 2017









Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 26



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 26:





Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 16,354,000 3,977,483,910 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 June 2017 155,000 251.04 38,911,200 -------------------- 27 June 2017 160,000 248.95 39,832,000 -------------------- 28 June 2017 158,000 249.51 39,422,580 -------------------- 29 June 2017 156,000 253.05 39,475,800 -------------------- 30 June 2017 152,000 250.07 38,010,640 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 26 781,000 195,652,220 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 17,135,000 4,173,136,130 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 19,453,574 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 2.08% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Danske Bank



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=637114