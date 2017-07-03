Zug - Switzerland's Crypto Valley has been on some people's radar for a while now. But with ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings) on everyone's lips, there is even more attention being drawn to this region.

And now there is the Blockchain Competition (blockchain4insurance) added to the mix. This first-of-its-kind event aims to attract the top ideas and applications of blockchain. The top prize is $100'000 (no strings attached) and the top three entries win free office space for an entire year.

The Competition is attracting more than just startups too. The cream-of-the-crop of Swiss universities have also joined in the initiative. Lucerne University of Applied Sciences (HSLU), École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) and ETH Zurich as well as Zurich School of Management and Law (ZHAW), University of Applied Science in Business Administration (HWZ) and Germany's University ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...