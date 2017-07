PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French media company Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) said that it acquired the 59.2% stake in Havas held by the Bolloré Group, at a price of 9.25 euros per share.



As per the market regulations, Vivendi will launch a simplified tender offer on the remaining Havas shares, which offer is not aimed at a delisting of the Havas shares.



