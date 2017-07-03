UK and Irish companies boast strong growth in Auckland, New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve years may have passed since the British and Irish Lions were last in New Zealand, but a friendly and long standing relationship has continued between all countries off the rugby field.

While Auckland plays host city to the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017, with around 20,000 international visitors expected in the region, there's also lots of action off the rugby field as Auckland looks to attract visitors to work, study, invest and do business here.

The UK and Ireland have always been important export markets for New Zealand. They have been inextricably entwined since the very first ship left New Zealand's shores in the 1800s laden with frozen meat.

New Zealand shares deep personal and cultural links with Ireland with close cooperation on foreign policy issues such as climate change, disarmament and human rights. Around one in every six New Zealanders claim Irish descent and St Patrick's Day is widely celebrated throughout the country each year.

A mutual history is enjoyed between New Zealand and the UK with close connections in a range of areas including extensive trade, investment and commercial ties, with the UK remaining a significant export destination and source of tourists.

Auckland's economic growth agency, Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) has been partnering with other organisations, such as New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE), to run a series of business events appealing to skilled talent, investor migrants and businesses aligned with Auckland high priority sectors such as technology, food and beverage and high value manufacturing.

Irish and UK businesses which have set up operations in Auckland are enjoying New Zealand's stable economic climate and ease of doing business.

UK multinational professional services firm, TMF Group, which helps businesses grow and operate seamlessly across international borders, has itself achieved significant growth since establishing in Auckland in 1999.

The consultancy with headquarters in London, has offices in more than 80 countries employing some 6,500 qualified accountants, lawyers, corporate secretaries, HR and other professionals.

TMF Group New Zealand Managing Director, John Thorman describes Auckland, New Zealand as a safe place to invest and do business in, with the time zone making it easy to connect around the globe.

"We have helped many foreign businesses set up in Auckland, and have ourselves experienced year-on-year double digit growth in the last five years," he says.

"Setting up a business in New Zealand is much easier than in other countries due to the stable economy, uncomplicated tax system, and extensive free trade agreements which make it an ideal place to export from.

"Auckland also has a strong technology and innovation capability to assist companies along their growth path, with the development of innovation precincts, hubs and clusters across the region," John Thorman says.

US software company, Workday which has offices in Ireland, set up in Auckland two years ago with just two employees, and now has a team of 80.

Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies.

Workday's Auckland support centre joins support centres in Ireland and the US to provide global 24-hour support to customers.

Workday managing director Australia and New Zealand, Rob Wells, says Auckland was chosen over other locations in Asia Pacific because of its willing and talented workforce, and the New Zealand Privacy Act, which complements our privacy commitments to customers.

"In Auckland we have great access to talent, a great time zone in relation of our other support centre in Dublin, and ease of travel to the US. We are able to make the most of the capabilities and strengths of both New Zealand and Ireland to support customers around the world.

"We're proud to invest in New Zealand and create jobs that will help further develop the technology industry, as well as provide additional opportunities for expats wanting to return home," Rob Wells says.

