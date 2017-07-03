MenaITech Acquires SOURCEitHR to Expand its Portfolio of Services

AMMAN, Jordan, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hawamdeh: Greater synergy with global business environment to better meet its needs and complement MenaITech's suite of services.

MenaITech, the largest human resource management software company in the region, announced the acquisition of SOURCEitHR, a company specializing in HR outsourcing and consulting for corporations and institutions.

The acquisition, which coincides with the expansion of MenaITech's services, further expands the company's portfolio to cover outsourcing and human capital management consulting.

Dr. Bashar Hawamdeh, CEO and Founder of MenaITech stated, "To create greater synergy with the global business environment, we have developed these smart solutions and applied our expertise to better serve clients and meet their needs." He added, "Our systems and solutions help companies grow and progress, that is why we acquired SOURCEitHR to further support our mission."

Hawamdeh stated, "SOURCEitHR is the premier source for all human capital management solutions with their comprehensive suite of services which cover outsourcing, consulting, transactions and strategy development, in addition to online tools that include salary surveys, employee engagement, and on-line assessments."

Mr. Karim Mubarak, the founding partner of SOURCEitHR, has decades of experience in human capital management and consulting at Hay Group which specializes in human capital services. He commented, "SOURCEitHR provides a wide range of opportunities for businesses to leverage our smart products and our experts with decades of experience without having to hire additional resources. We help companies lower their operating costs and provide them with the highest level of service and quality."

Mubarak concluded, "Some of SOURCEitHR's major clients include Webcor Group, Arab Potash Company, Ethmar and Aqaba Container Terminal. The reports we compiled for our clients have shown high levels of performance and case handling, further reinforcing synergy between us and our clients. By partnering with our clients, we empower them to focus on their business, while we focus on streamlining their operations and consult on best practices in a comprehensive manner with a technology focused approach."