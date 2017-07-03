MetalNRG Plc - Investor Presentation Evening

MetalNRG plc

("MetalNRG" or the "Company")

03 July 2017

Investor Presentation Evening

MetalNRG (NEX:MNRG) the natural resource investing company quoted on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London is pleased to announce the Company's CEO Paul Johnson will be presenting at the Shares Magazine Investor Evening on Tuesday 11 July 2017.

Shareholders and investors wishing to attend can register through the following link:

https://www.sharesmagazine.co.uk/events/event/shares-investor-evening-london-1

Paul Johnson Chief Executive Officer of MetalNRG said "I am delighted to announce our attendance at the Shares Magazine investor evening. This comes at an important time for MetalNRG with the first investment into the cobalt sector now announced to the market and further investments expected in the near future.

It is the Company's policy to engage proactively with shareholders, investors and the wider market and this event is part of the marketing and communications plan we are implementing, which will sit in parallel with our regulatory announcements detailing the Company's investments.

I look forward to meeting shareholders and investors at this event."

MetalNRG is quoted on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London with the stock code MNRG and is a natural resource investing company.

NEX Exchange:

Investors wishing to consider trading in NEX Exchange Growth Market quoted shares can access this market from numerous brokers, a full list of which can be accessed through the following link:

http://www.nexexchange.com/for-investors/find-a-broker/

The list accessed through the link above includes certain brokers offering online trading of NEX Exchange quoted shares.

The Investing Policy of the Company is as follows:

The Company's proposed new Investing Policy is to invest in and/or acquire companies and/or projects within the natural resources and/or energy sector with potential for growth and value creation, over the medium to long term. The Company will also consider opportunities in other related sectors if the Board considers there is an opportunity to generate an attractive return for Shareholders. This will include natural resource technologies and fintech opportunities offering leverage to resource identification, processing, recording, storage and trading businesses.

Where appropriate, the Board may seek to invest in businesses where it may influence the business at a board level, add their expertise to the management of the business, and utilise their significant industry relationships.

The Company's interests in a proposed investment and/or acquisition may range from a minority position to full ownership and may comprise one investment or multiple investments. The proposed investments may be in either quoted or unquoted companies; be made by direct acquisitions or farm-ins; and may be in companies, partnerships, earn-in joint ventures, debt or other loan structures, joint ventures or direct or indirect interests in assets or projects.

The Board may focus on investments where intrinsic value can be achieved from the restructuring of investments or merger of complementary businesses. The Board expects that investments will typically be held for the medium to long term, although short term disposal of assets cannot be ruled out if there is an opportunity to generate an attractive return for Shareholders. The Board will place no minimum or maximum limit on the length of time that any investment may be held. The Company may be both an active and a passive investor depending on the nature of the individual opportunity.

Where the Company builds a portfolio of related assets it is possible that there may be cross-holdings between such assets. The Company does not currently intend to fund any investments with debt or other borrowings, but may do so if appropriate. Investments in early stage assets are expected to be mainly in the form of equity, with debt potentially being raised later to fund the development of such assets. Investments in later stage assets are more likely to include an element of debt to equity gearing. The Board may also offer new Ordinary Shares by way of consideration as well as cash, thereby helping to preserve the Company's cash for working capital and as a reserve against unforeseen contingencies including, for example, delays in collecting accounts receivable, unexpected changes in the economic environment and operational problems.

The Board will conduct initial due diligence appraisals of potential business or projects and, where they believe further investigation is warranted, intend to appoint appropriately qualified persons to assist. The Proposed Board believes its expertise will enable it to determine quickly which opportunities could be viable and so progress quickly to formal due diligence. The Company will not have a separate investment manager. The Company proposes to carry out a comprehensive and thorough project review process in which all material aspects of a potential project or business will be subject to rigorous due diligence, as appropriate.