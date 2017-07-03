German-U.S. storage specialist Younicos snapped up by British power generation firm Aggreko in £40m deal.

Younicos, the German-U.S. developer of battery technology and energy storage solutions, has been acquired by Glasgow-headquartered power generation company Aggreko in a deal worth £40 million ($52 million).

Known for its smart energy solutions that have facilitated the integration of batter storage across European and U.S. markets, Younicos operates in an area of the decarbonized energy sector that Aggreko aims to grow into, the firm's chief executive Chris Weston said.

"As energy markets continue ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...