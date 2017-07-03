The South Korean solar developer will install a 2.67 MW floating solar farm on the Deoku Reservoir that will rotate to track the sun's rays throughout the day, delivering a 22% increase in harvest, the company claims.

A South Korean solar developer revealed last week plans to build the world's largest rotating solar park at a reservoir in the country.

Solkiss, which specializes in the development of floating solar arrays, has revealed details of its proposed 2.67 MW PV project at the Deoku Reservoir. The installation will not only float atop the water but will also follow the sun's ...

