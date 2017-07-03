

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as investors digested a slew of regional economic data and awaited cues from this week's G20 summit, the Wednesday release of Fed minutes and the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report to be released on Friday.



China's Shanghai Composite index inched up 0.11 percent to close at 3,195.91 after a private survey showed China's manufacturing activity recovered in June on the back of slightly stronger increases in production and new orders. The Caixin PMI rose to 50.4 from 49.6 in May. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally higher at 25,780 in late trade.



Japanese shares closed marginally higher as upbeat business sentiment figures helped offset the Liberal Democratic Party's disastrous defeat in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election. Also, the yen erased gains after surging higher earlier in the day.



The large manufacturers' index came in with a score of +17 in the second quarter of 2017, beating expectations for +15 and up from +12 in the previous quarter.



Activity in Japan's manufacturing sector expanded at a slower rate in June, while a gauge of consumer sentiment weakened unexpectedly in the month, separate reports showed.



The Nikkei average edged up 22.37 points or 0.11 percent to 20,055.80 while the broader Topix index closed 0.16 percent higher at 1,614.41. Exporters Sony, Panasonic and Toyota Motor rose between 0.6 percent and 1 percent. Industrial waste disposal business operator Daiseki soared 6.9 percent on solid quarterly earnings.



Australian shares ended a choppy session lower, with healthcare, consumer and real estate stocks bearing the brunt of the selling, after a spike in bond yields sparked rate hike fears.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 37 points or 0.65 percent to 5,684.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index dropped 36.50 points or 0.63 percent to 5,727.50.



Retailer Woolworths dropped 1.3 percent, property heavyweight Scentre Group shed 1.5 percent and biotech firm CSL lost 2 percent.



Fairfax Media slumped 11 percent after U.S. private equity giant TPG Capital abandoned plans for a $2.76bn takeover of the company.



The big four banks settled with modest losses after manufacturing and services PMI data from the Commonwealth Bank suggested that the economy continued to strengthen in June.



Origin Energy rose 1.3 percent and Beach Energy advanced 2.6 percent as oil extended the longest winning streak of the year on data showing the first fall in U.S. drilling activity in months.



Seoul shares reversed early losses to end marginally higher after the release of encouraging data. While the Nikkei manufacturing PMI edged up to 50.1 in June from 49.2 in May, another report showed that the country's exports grew for an eighth straight month in June amid a global economic recovery.



The benchmark Kospi ended 2.69 points or 0.11 percent higher at 2,394.48, led by gains in the telecoms and auto sectors.



New Zealand shares fell in light trading as investors booked some profits after sharp gains so far this year. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 23.01 points or 0.30 percent to 7,588.43, with Ebos Group and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ending down about 2 percent each.



India's Sensex was up 0.8 percent after global ratings agency Moody's on Sunday said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, which came into force on July 1 after 17 years of debate, will be positive for India's credit profile.



Singapore's Straits Times index was down 0.1 percent after a report showed Singapore's house prices continued to decline in the second quarter.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was rising 0.7 percent and the Taiwan Weighted rose 0.2 percent while Malaysian shares were little changed.



U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Friday as oil prices rose for a seventh straight session, Nike reported strong overseas sales and strong data from China gave rise to hopes that demand is growing globally.



Also, economic reports on personal income, spending, Chicago-area business activity and consumer sentiment painted a mostly positive picture of the economy. The Dow rose 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 edged up 0.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 0.1 percent.



