03.07.2017 | 10:39
3 Leser
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UBM PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, July 3

UBM plc

Voting Rights and Capital

3 July 2017

In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, UBM plc (the "Company") notifies the market that, as at 30 June 2017, the Company's issued share capital comprised 394,017,956 ordinary shares of 11.25 pence each. No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 30 June 2017 was 394,017,956.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

--ENDS--

Enquiries to:

Nigel Youds, Interim Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)20 7921 5000


