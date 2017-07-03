To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S July 3, 2017



Minutes from the extraordinary General Meeting of BRFkredit a/s



The extraordinary General Meeting of BRFkredit a/s was held on 3 July 2017.



The General Meeting unanimously elected Anders Dam to the Supervisory Board.



At the subsequent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Anders Dam was appointed as Chairman and Per Skovhus re-elected as Deputy Chairman.





