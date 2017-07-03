To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S July 3, 2017
Announcement no. 63/2017
Minutes from the extraordinary General Meeting of BRFkredit a/s
The extraordinary General Meeting of BRFkredit a/s was held on 3 July 2017.
The General Meeting unanimously elected Anders Dam to the Supervisory Board.
At the subsequent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Anders Dam was appointed as Chairman and Per Skovhus re-elected as Deputy Chairman.
Yours faithfully
BRFkredit
Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO
