ScotGems Plc - Total Voting Rights

Date: 3 July 2017

From: ScotGems plc

LEI: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 30 June 2017 the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p of the Company in issue is 50,420,520.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Steven Davidson 0131 538 6603

PATAC Limited