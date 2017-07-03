

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Monday, IHS Markit is slated to issue U.K. factory PMI data for June. Economists forecast the index to fall to 56.5 in June from 56.7 in May.



Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the pound rose against the euro and the yen, it fell against the U.S. dollar and the swiss franc.



As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8766 against the euro, 1.2464 against the Swiss franc, 1.2986 against the U.S. dollar and 146.56 against the yen.



