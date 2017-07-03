

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against most major opponents in early European deals on Monday.



The euro hit a 4-day low of 1.1380 against the greenback, off its early high of 1.1427.



The single currency slid to near a 2-week low of 0.8757 against the pound, from a high of 0.8784 hit at 1:15 am ET.



Reversing from an early 1-1/2-month high of 1.0957 against the franc, the euro edged down to 1.0924.



The euro slipped to a session's low of 1.4780 against the loonie, from its previous high of 1.4831.



The next possible support for the euro is seen around 1.11 against the greenback, 1.08 against the franc, 0.86 against the pound and 1.46 against the loonie.



