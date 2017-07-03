

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said that Model 3 electric car passed all regulatory requirements for production two weeks ahead of schedule. Model 3 should begin production on Friday.



In a series of posts to Twitter, Musk said that 30 cars should go to owners by July 28. In August, the production total should be 100, rising to 1,500 in September.



Musk expects the production rate to be 20,000 per month by December. The Model 3 is part of Musk's strategy to boost production next year to 500,000 from about 84,000 last year.



