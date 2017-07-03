XIO Group Co-Founder and CEO Wins the Finance Monthly 2017 CEO Award

Joseph Pacini, CEO of the London-based XIO Group,is recognized for his forward thinking, innovative and strategic vision, specifically surrounding the acquisition of J.D. Power in 2016.

LONDON, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --XIO Group, the global multibillion dollar alternative investment and private equity firm, is proud to announce that its co-founder & CEO,Joseph Pacini, has received the Finance Monthly 2017 CEO Award. Every year Finance Monthly spends several months carefully researching and selecting CEOs across a wide variety of sectors and industries for their ambition, leadership and achievements in driving their businesses forward.

As a winner in the 2017 Finance Monthly CEO Awards, Mr. Pacini has been recognized for leading XIO Group through a period of rapid growth, highlighted by the October 2016 acquisition of J.D. Power & Associates from McGraw Hill Financial (now S&P Global), the leading provider of marketing data and analytics for businesses and consumers worldwide.

Finance Monthly Editor-in-Chief, Mark Palmer commented: "The success of every business starts with a strategic, resourceful and engaging leader. It is these qualities that help foster team spirit and employee motivation, which in turn create a successful company. The CEO winners of Finance Monthly's 2017 CEO Awards are corporate leaders who deliver results and have achieved considerable success in their respective sectors."

"This award belongs to the entire XIO Group team," remarked Mr. Pacini. "Finance Monthly's acknowledgment simply highlights the success of our firm as we strive to follow the motto of 'One World, One Firm, One Team.' I continue to look forward to XIO Group's continued growth and successes throughout 2017 and beyond."

Joseph is regarded as an industry expert in alternative investments and Asia, with senior executive experience of almost two decades in the fields of private equity, real estate, hedge funds, currencies and commodities and other illiquid or less liquid investment strategies. A frequent speaker at industry events, Mr. Pacini has been oft quoted in the WSJ, the Financial Times, Bloomberg, Reuters as well as regional publications throughout the world.

Prior to co-founding XIO Group in late 2014, Mr. Pacini was the Head of BlackRock Alternative Investors (BAI) Strategy Group for Asia Pacific where he was responsible for driving BlackRock's alternatives business across the region. Prior to his time at BlackRock, Joseph was the Head of J.P. Morgan Private Bank's Asia Alternative Investments team. Prior to moving to Asia in 2007, Mr. Pacini was a member of the J.P. Morgan Alternative Investments Due Diligence Team based in New York. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan in 2003, he worked at Bain Capital in London. Mr. Pacini has truly global experience having lived and worked in North America (New York), Asia (Hong Kong) and Europe (London).

In addition to his role as Chief Executive Officer and Partner of XIO Group, Mr. Pacini is a member of YPO International, he is a Board Member of J.D. Power and an Advisory Board Member of Lumenis Ltd and Compo Expert GmBh. Joseph attended Harvard Business School's Owner / President Management Program and holds a degree from Brigham Young University, where he graduated with University Honours.

XIO Group is headquartered inLondon with more than $3.2 billion of committed capital, and employs an international team of more than 70 professionals. Representing more than 15 nationalities among its employees and its network of advisors, the firm has operations in theUnited Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Israel, Hong Kong, mainlandChina and the United States. With a seasoned international investment team that includes professionals with experience working at many of the world's leading private equity firms, XIO Group seeks to deploy its capital for global transactions. XIO Group's strategy is to identify and invest in market-leading businesses located acrossNorth AmericaandEuropeand help these companies to capitalize on untapped opportunities in fast growing markets, particularly inAsia.

XIO Group currently has investments in Compo EXPERT GmBh (the largest specialty fertilizer company in Europe), Lumenis Ltd. (the largest global maker of medical laser devices), J.D. Power (the largest global company dedicated to consumer driven data and analytics) and has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Meitav Dash (the second largest asset manager in Israel). XIO Group is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Poweris a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered inCosta Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America,Asia PacificandEurope. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments and private equity firm headquartered inLondon, and is led by its four founders:Athene Li,Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao andCarsten Geyer.

About Finance Monthly

Finance Monthly is a global publication delivering news, comment and analysis to those at the center of the corporate sector. Finance Monthly reports on the news and topics that matter to the CEOs, CFOs, investors, company directors, entrepreneurs, and SMEs that make up our valued readership. We're a multi-platform publication, offering global finance news coverage both online and in digital formats, distributed to 195,880 people each month. www.finance-monthly.com.

