Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A2AADU ISIN: SE0007871645 
Kindred Group - Exchange Rates for the Second Quarter of 2017

VALLETA, Malta, July 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The net foreign exchange impact of the Kindred Group's main trading currencies against its reporting currency of GBP is shown in the tables below. While this has no material impact on the underlying development in Kindred Group's business, it does affect the reported results when translated into GBP.

The weighted average impact of GBP against Kindred Group's main currencies was a positive impact on Gross winnings revenue of approximately 7-8 per cent in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period of 2016.

Balance sheet rates:










Rate to GBP





30-Jun-16


30-Jun-17


YoY Delta

SEK





11.403


10.963


3.9%

NOK





11.253


10.885


3.3%

EUR





1.210


1.137


6.0%

DKK





9.001


8.457


6.0%

AUD





1.806


1.689


6.5%











Income statement averages for the quarter:









Rate to GBP





Avg Q2 16


Avg Q2 17


YoY Delta

SEK





11.797


11.261


4.5%

NOK





11.847


10.888


8.1%

EUR





1.272


1.163


8.6%

DKK





9.460


8.647


8.6%

AUD





1.927


1.705


11.5%

For more information:

Inga Lundberg,
Investor Relations,
+44-788-799-6116

