Kindred Group - Exchange Rates for the Second Quarter of 2017

The net foreign exchange impact of the Kindred Group's main trading currencies against its reporting currency of GBP is shown in the tables below. While this has no material impact on the underlying development in Kindred Group's business, it does affect the reported results when translated into GBP.

The weighted average impact of GBP against Kindred Group's main currencies was a positive impact on Gross winnings revenue of approximately 7-8 per cent in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period of 2016.

Balance sheet rates:

















Rate to GBP







30-Jun-16

30-Jun-17

YoY Delta SEK







11.403

10.963

3.9% NOK







11.253

10.885

3.3% EUR







1.210

1.137

6.0% DKK







9.001

8.457

6.0% AUD







1.806

1.689

6.5%



















Income statement averages for the quarter:















Rate to GBP







Avg Q2 16

Avg Q2 17

YoY Delta

SEK







11.797

11.261

4.5% NOK







11.847

10.888

8.1% EUR







1.272

1.163

8.6% DKK







9.460

8.647

8.6% AUD







1.927

1.705

11.5%

