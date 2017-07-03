Kindred Group - Exchange Rates for the Second Quarter of 2017

VALLETA, Malta, July 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The net foreign exchange impact of the Kindred Group's main trading currencies against its reporting currency of GBP is shown in the tables below. While this has no material impact on the underlying development in Kindred Group's business, it does affect the reported results when translated into GBP.
The weighted average impact of GBP against Kindred Group's main currencies was a positive impact on Gross winnings revenue of approximately 7-8 per cent in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period of 2016.
Balance sheet rates:
Rate to GBP
30-Jun-16
30-Jun-17
YoY Delta
SEK
11.403
10.963
3.9%
NOK
11.253
10.885
3.3%
EUR
1.210
1.137
6.0%
DKK
9.001
8.457
6.0%
AUD
1.806
1.689
6.5%
Income statement averages for the quarter:
Rate to GBP
Avg Q2 16
Avg Q2 17
YoY Delta
SEK
11.797
11.261
4.5%
NOK
11.847
10.888
8.1%
EUR
1.272
1.163
8.6%
DKK
9.460
8.647
8.6%
AUD
1.927
1.705
11.5%
