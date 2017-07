BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Monday, Eurostat releases Eurozone jobless rate for May. Economists expect the jobless rate to be steady at 9.3 percent.



Ahead of the data, euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro dropped against the franc and the greenback, it rose against the pound and the yen.



The euro was worth 1.1380 against the greenback, 128.45 against the yen, 1.0929 against the franc and 0.8764 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX