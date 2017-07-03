sprite-preloader
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire
London, July 3

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date: 3 July 2017

Name of applicant:F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited
Name of scheme:General purposes blocklisting facility
Period of return:From:1 January 2017To:30 June 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:15,535,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):2,000,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:13,535,000

Name of contact:Samuel Walden
Telephone number of contact:01481 745 323

© 2017 PR Newswire