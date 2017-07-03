Trading in Pilum AB's paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is July 5, 2017.



Short name: PIL BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009920911 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138046 ---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 00.