As from July 4, 2017, Pilum AB shares will be traded under its new name, Saxlund Group AB.



New company name: Saxlund Group AB -------------------------------------- New short name: SAXG -------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0008966014 --------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 00.