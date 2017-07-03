

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 30-June-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,721,602.24 10.9049



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,545,082.49 14.5268



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 30/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 796,140.14 17.6324



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 30/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,555,188.32 16.7403



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 30/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 725000 USD 7,342,043.61 10.127



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 30/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2850000 USD 28,862,805.72 10.1273



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,455,307.74 12.59



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 30/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 289,223.68 13.7726



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 30/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,170,801.91 16.352



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 30/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,483,117.70 16.5077



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 30/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,553,836.31 11.098



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 30/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 54,565,434.12 16.9458



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 30/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 36,775,982.15 18.7633



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 30/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 49,859,424.69 17.2524



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 30/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,539,884.16 14.5272



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 30/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 300,017.64 14.2866



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 30/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,289,122.40 15.5316



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 30/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,303,201.12 18.1



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 30/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,256,750.79 16.0053



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 30/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,679,779.24 10.1871



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 30/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,238,711.22 17.6933



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 30/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 296,910.79 18.5569



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 30/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,721,069.21 18.8843



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 30/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,197,388.75 17.0527



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 30/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,197,248.47 17.052



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 30/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 21,891,784.26 13.6824



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 30/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,429,766.09 18.0241



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 30/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,270,622.60 15.4253



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 30/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,257,486.38 10.429



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 30/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,216,972.97 18.2195



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 30/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 172,773,294.80 15.3576



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 30/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 246,272.23 16.4181



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,433,297.96 5.5442



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 39,761,906.20 18.537



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 30/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,029,947.52 15.8453



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 30/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,827,994.32 14.0615



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 30/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,569,498.81 17.5993



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 30/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 300,968.19 18.8105



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 30/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,706,434.70 19.0074



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 30/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,364,896.39 19.0823



