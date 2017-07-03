

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE said Monday that on 1 July integrated as planned its Group structure with its largest division, Commercial Aircraft.



'Following a reorganisation announced in September 2016, Airbus will benefit from a simpler structure that enables faster decision-making, less bureaucracy, greater collaboration and increased efficiency,' Airbus said.



Airbus noted that the newly merged Airbus together with the two divisions, Helicopters and Defence and Space, are served by fully integrated support teams in key functions such as finance, human resources, legal, ethics and compliance, strategy & international and communications.



Airbus' executive management team is integrated under Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders. Fabrice Brégier is now the first ever company-wide COO and President Commercial Aircraft. Dirk Hoke and Guillaume continue as Chief Executive Officers of Defence & Space and Helicopters respectively.



Harald Wilhelm remains Chief Financial Officer, Thierry Baril Chief Human Resources Officer and John Harrison continues as General Counsel.



Airbus said it now has one single corporate headquarters in Toulouse, home to the Company's single largest industrial site.



