Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2017) - Goldbelt Empires Limited (TSXV: GBE) (the "Company" or "Goldbelt Empires") is pleased to announce crew mobilization for its geochemical orientation survey in its South Morila gold concession. EurekaGeo will conduct the field work, in conjunction with the Momentum Group.

This exciting mobilization will conclude Goldbelt Empire's Phase IIA exploration program in the run-up to the 6,000 meter scout drilling campaign planned for later in 2017. As previously reported, the focus is on the Farana Prospect, the Syinsorola Trend, the Northern Line Prospect, and the K3SX Prospect. The Farana Prospect, Northern Line Prospect, and Syinsorola Trend are highly prospective targets Goldbelt identified in its Phase I exploration works conducted in 2015-2016. The K3SX Prospect was identified in prior exploration works on the concession.

Jonathan Challis, CEO of Goldbelt Empires, commented: "This marks another step in Goldbelt's work on multiple highly prospective targets in our South Morila concession, one of several advance missions in the run-up to drilling."

Jonathan Challis (C.Eng & FIMMM), CEO of Goldbelt Empires, and Andrew Dacey (R.P.Geo & FIMMM), its technical advisor who is a principal in the Momentum Group, are the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, who approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Goldbelt Empires

Goldbelt Empires is a gold explorer focused on the West African Goldbelt, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Its flagship property is the South Morila gold concession covering an area approximately 150 km2 in size in the Morila District in southern Mali. For more information also go to the Company's web site www.goldbeltempires.com.

Additional Information on Goldbelt Empires Ltd.

For more information on the business and property of the Company, readers are referred to the Company's Final Prospectus dated September 22, 2015, available at the Company's SEDAR profile at www.SEDAR.com.

The foregoing contains forward-looking information relating to the future performance of the Company. Forward looking information is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward looking statements.

Such risks and other factors include, among others, the actual results of development activities, changes in world commodity markets or equity markets, the risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, those associated with the environment, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or exploration activities, title disputes, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mineral industry, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's Final Prospectus and other filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities (available at www.SEDAR.com). Forward-looking statements are made based on various assumptions and on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made. Although the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking information contained herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these assumptions, beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable law.

