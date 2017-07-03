Fidelity European Values Plc - Portfolio Update

Fidelity European Values PLC

3 July 2017

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity European Values PLC announces that, as at 30 June 2017, its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security % of gross assets

3i Group 2.574

