Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-07-03 11:22 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on July 03, 2017:



ISIN code LT0000670010 ------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB06023B ------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB06023B ------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2017-07-05 ------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2023-06-29 ------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR ------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,6 ------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,555 ------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,586 ------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,600 ------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 16 225 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 800 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 3 000 000,00 ------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 3 002 799,10 -------------------------------------------------------



The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.





