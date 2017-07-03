

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss engineering firm ABB Ltd.(ANN.L, ABB) said that it agreed to acquire the mission-critical communication business of the KEYMILE Group to strengthen its communication networks portfolio.



The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2017. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the value of the deal.



KEYMILE is headquartered in Hanover, Germany with 350 employees globally and was founded in 2002 through a merger of three technology companies in Austria, Germany and Switzerland. It is a manufacturer of mission-critical and broadband telecommunication solutions, with installations across 100 countries.



The 120 employees of the acquired business will join the Grid Automation business unit of ABB's Power Grids division.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX