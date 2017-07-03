Fidelity Special Values PLC

Voting Rights and Capital as at 30 June 2017.

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR5.6.1.

During the month of June 2017, Fidelity Special Values PLC did not repurchase any Ordinary shares for cancellation or into Treasury. No shares were issued.

As at 30 June 2017, Fidelity Special Values PLC's issued share capital consists of 270,644,480 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 6,145,000 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Special Values PLC is 264,499,480.

The above figure (264,499,480) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Special Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837320

3 July 2017