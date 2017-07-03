City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Statement re Compliance with Model Code

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

Statement re Compliance with the Model Code

Listing Rule 15.5.1 - Transactions in a close period

In accordance with LR 15.5.1(4), the Directors of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited ('the Company') confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company have leading up to the announcement of the half yearly financial results has been notified to a Regulated Information Service and therefore dealings as referred to in LR 15.5.1(3) are permitted. Should the Directors or the Company come into possession of inside information before thehalf yearlyfinancial results are announced this will be notified to a RIS before any such dealings are transacted.

3 July 2017