Market Impacted: Nordic



Products Impacted: VINX Real-Time Products



What you need to know: Effective November 1, 2017, Nasdaq will make the following pricing adjustments for VINX Real-Time products.



-- VINX All -- VINX Plus



What is changing?



Nasdaq is updating the fee schedule for the following VINX Products:



VINX Products



Service Level Subscriber Fee Price Unit -------------------------------------------------- *VINX All €5.50 Per month, Per User VINX Plus €11 Per month, Per User --------------------------------------------------



*An additional fee of 15NOK is applicable to Oslo Børs in accordance with Oslo Børs Information Distribution Agreement.



Why are we making this change?



Nasdaq is adjusting the fee schedule following enhancements to data content and system enhancements.



In the years since its inception, there have been numerous enhancements and investments in the systems and technical infrastructure of VINX.



Now, VINX is calculated using the Nasdaq state-of-the-art INET system via the Global Index Calculator-supporting real-time FX rates, producing one-second tick values.



The infrastructure generating the underlying content boasts a tracker and pro forma file to closely track any upcoming changes which will impact the Index.



Pricing before these enhancements was last adjusted in 2006.



Where can I find additional information?



For questions regarding this notice please speak to your Sales Representative or contact DataSales@nasdaq.com or by telephone + 45 33 93 33 66.