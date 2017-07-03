

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose notably on Monday, with continued gains in oil prices, upbeat manufacturing data from China and encouraging Eurzone manufacturing as well as unemployment data helping underpin investor sentiment.



The benchmark DAX was up 87 points or 0.71 percent at 12,412 in late opening deals after losing around 0.7 percent on Friday.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank jumped around 2 percent each on expectations they would benefit from higher interest rates going forward.



ThyssenKrupp shares rallied 3 percent. Handelsblatt reported that the industrial group is likely to make a decision by the end of September on Tata Steel merger.



In economic releases, Eurozone manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in over six years in June and exceeded the initial estimate, reflecting improved performances across major economies, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The final manufacturing PMI rose to 57.4 from 57.0 in May. The score was slightly above the flash estimate of 57.3.



The jobless rate across the 19-country eurozone held steady at an eight-year low of 9.3 percent in May.



