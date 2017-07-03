

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone unemployment rate held steady in May after falling in the previous month, figures from Eurostat showed Monday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 9.3 percent in May, the same rate as in April, which was the lowest rate since March 2009.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 10.2 percent.



The youth unemployment rate also remained unchanged at 18.9 percent in June.



The EU jobless rate was 7.8 percent in May, stable compared to April and down from 8.7 percent in May 2016. Thus, it remained the lowest rate recorded in the EU28 since December 2008.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX