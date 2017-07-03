Fractal Analytics on the Great Place to Work List for 2017

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fractal Analytics (http://www.fractalanalytics.com), a provider of analytics & AI, announced today that it has been ranked among the top 100 best companies to work for 2017 in India by The Economic Times in partnership with the Great Place to Work® Institute.

"We recognized many years ago that to be truly client centric, we need to be people centric," said Pranay Agrawal, Co-founderand CEO of Fractal Analytics. "We take great care of our people and we invest in their development as professionals and individuals so that our people are fully focused and equipped to help clients transform their business through analytics & AI."

"I have spent 9 years at Fractal and plan to spend the rest of my career here. I can be myself here, do my best work and know that Fractal really cares," said Anindya Sengupta, Principal data scientist and part of Fractal's AI & Machine learning team.

"The task of building a great place to work is a constantly evolving one, especially as needs of our extremely talented workforce evolve," said Raj Aradhyula, Chief People Officer, Fractal Analytics. "We have built a culture of openness, extending extreme trust and freedom in the organization and codified it in ourPeople Principlesto stay the course. We are delighted to be recognized as a Great Place to Work."

Founded in 2000, Fractal Analytics is a strategic analytics partner to the most admired Fortune 500 companies globally and helps them power every human decision in the enterprise by bringing analytics & AI to the decision-making process.

Fractal Analytics has presence across 12 global locations, including the United States, UK and India and has been recently featured as a 'Hot Artificial Intelligence (AI)' company by Forbes. Fractal has also been recognized as a 'Cool Vendor' and a 'Vendor to watch' by Gartner.