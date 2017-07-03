

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares rallied on Monday as oil prices gained for an eighth consecutive session and bank stocks advanced on expectations that they would benefit from higher interest rates.



Upbeat manufacturing data from China and encouraging Eurozone manufacturing as well as unemployment data also buoyed investor sentiment ahead of French president Emanuelle Macron's speech at an extraordinary joint session of parliament.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 55 points or 1.07 percent at 5,175 in late opening deals after closing 0.7 percent lower on Friday.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale climbed 1-2 percent.



Aerospace group Airbus advanced 1.5 percent after it unveiled a leaner corporate structure under chief executive Tom Enders.



Automaker Renault gained half a percent and Peugeot rose over 1 percent after industry data showed French car registrations rose by 1.58 percent in June.



Publicis Communications added half a percent after announcing the acquisition of Australian public relations company The Herd Agency.



Total SA shares rose nearly 2 percent . The oil and gas firm has agreed to invest $1 billion to develop a huge Iranian gas field.



Danone gained 1 percent as the food group entered into a binding agreement to sell Stonyfield, one of its U.S. dairy subsidiaries, to Lactalis for a purchase price of $875 million.



Vivendi shares also rose 1 percent. The media company has acquired the 59.2 percent stake in Havas held by the Bolloré Group, at a price of 9.25 euros per share.



In economic releases, Eurozone manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in over six years in June and exceeded the initial estimate, reflecting improved performances across major economies, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The final manufacturing PMI rose to 57.4 from 57.0 in May. The score was slightly above the flash estimate of 57.3.



The jobless rate across the 19-country eurozone held steady at an eight-year low of 9.3 percent in May.



