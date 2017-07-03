

Elderstreet VCT plc Transaction in own shares 3 July 2017



Elderstreet VCT plc announces that, on 30 June 2017, the Company purchased 72,000 Ordinary Shares of 5p each for cancellation, representing approximately 0.12% of the issued ordinary share capital, at a price of 56.5p per share.



