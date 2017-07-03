BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 30 June 2017 its issued share capital consisted of 95,295,953 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 30 June 2017, the Company held 15,032,985 Ordinary Shares in treasury.



Shareholders should use as the denominator 95,295,953 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.



Contact:

K Mayger

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 1098



3 July 2017