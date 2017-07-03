The operational investor for early stage businesses in the Internet of Things (IoT) has invested in data software company We Predict

Breed Reply, Reply Group's operational investor for early stage businesses in the Internet of Things (IoT), has boosted its portfolio of fast-growth, innovative businesses, with its 18th investment in a leading company in predictive analytics.

We Predict works primarily with global car manufacturers and suppliers, predicting warranty failure rates and costs. The firm's complex analytics software uses mathematical and statistical principles, supported by data techniques, to provide valuable information to save customers time and money.

We Predict, with offices in the US and UK, also works in the health sector, delivering predictive analytics to help commissioning decision making in the NHS.

Breed Reply is both funding and providing hands-on support in developing and growing the company across business functions, from general management to sales, marketing and technology. Finance Wales Group, one of the UK's largest regional SME investment companies, has joined this investment round lead by Breed Reply.

Emanuele Angelidis, CEO of Breed Reply, says: "We're delighted to welcome on board We Predict. Predictive analytics is a game-changing innovation in operations and financial risk management. We Predict's solution is already enabling automotive manufacturers to reduce warranty costs and improve efficiency and is applicable to many other industries.

We are incredibly impressed with the strong track record and experienced management team of We Predict that have enabled its success so far. We are confident that with our help, we can contribute to the new heights they will achieve.

Richard Thompson, of Finance Wales Group, adds: "It's great to be working with Breed Reply again in funding an outstanding company like We Predict.

James Davies, Director at We Predict, comments: "This is a terrific opportunity for us to scale the business alongside a committed investor which goes above and beyond just offering capital to support our growth plans. Our teams are looking forward to working closely with Breed Reply to take us to the next stage

Breed Reply

Breed Reply, Reply's active operational investor, funds and supports the development of early-stage companies in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Europe and the USA. Based in London, with operational offices in Germany and Italy, Breed Reply supports entrepreneurs and young talent by quickly bringing new ideas to the market. This is done via three fundamental services: funding at early-stage level; active operational involvement with significant know how transfer of business, managerial and technological expertise; and go-to market support through the extensive Reply network. Breed Reply focuses on Health, Fitness Wellness, Smart Building Cities, Security, Industrial IoT, Big Data, Platforms, Drones.

We Predict

We Predict has grown rapidly by helping global blue chip customers, supported through its worldwide partner channels, across automotive, manufacturing and healthcare. The company is based in the UK and uses modern working practices to draw upon a global talent pool and best-in-class resources. In this way, We Predict is able to assist any customer or partner worldwide to address critical business challenges. The company's team of mathematicians, statisticians and computer scientists use the latest tools and techniques to deliver results with greater depth, quicker timeframe and more meaningful metrics that can be easily understood by everyone.

