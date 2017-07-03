Platelet Rich Plasma Market Size Worth $647.1 Million By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalplatelet rich plasma marketis expected to reach USD 647.1 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and increasing application of PRP in cosmetic surgery is propelling the demand for the market. Platelet-rich plasma has become one of the cutting-edge technologies for a number of medical applications including orthopedics, general surgery, cosmetic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, wound healing, and others.

Platelet rich plasma treatments aid in soft tissue healing and reduce the risk of post and preoperative bleeding. As a result, it is considered as one of the most significant treatment methods for the management of several chronic diseases. The most enticing fact about this treatment is that the procedure helps in regeneration of ligament and tendon fibers, which can possibly obviate the need for surgery and result in enormous growth of the PRP market during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The market study suggests that pure PRP dominated the overall market in 2016 owing to its greater capability and suitability for bone regeneration and improved patient response due to less inflammation

However, leukocyte-rich PRP is expected to witness highest growth rate due to the presence of inductive properties that help in stimulation of healing processes. Treatment with leukocyte-rich PRP is anticipated to be one of the most favorable methods in the future for the treatment of soft tissue defects

Amongst the application segments, orthopedics occupied the largest share in 2016 as PRP injections aid in rapid augmentation of soft tissue healing process. Few orthopedic complications that have been treated successfully with PRP techniques include knee osteoarthritis, Achilles tendinopathy, lateral epicondylitis, rotator cuff tears, and ulnar collateral ligament

The cosmetic surgery and dermatology application segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period as PRP injections trigger the production of new cells and promote collagen formation, which naturally tightens and smoothens the skin

North America dominated the regional segment with the largest revenue share in 2016, due to increasing orthopedic disorders & sport injuries and greater developments in the field of plasma therapy

dominated the regional segment with the largest revenue share in 2016, due to increasing orthopedic disorders & sport injuries and greater developments in the field of plasma therapy Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, primarily due to growing awareness regarding platelet rich plasma treatment, rising demand for cosmetic procedures, and booming medical tourism industry in the region

is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, primarily due to growing awareness regarding platelet rich plasma treatment, rising demand for cosmetic procedures, and booming medical tourism industry in the region Some of the major companies operating in this market are T-Biotechnology (T-LAB); Arthrex, Inc.; Terumo BCT, Inc.; EmCyte Corporation; DePuy Synthes; Zimmer Biomet; Stryker; Glofinn Oy; DR. PRP AMERICA, LLC; and others.

Grand View Research has segmented the platelet rich plasma market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Platelet Rich Plasma Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Pure PRP Leukocyte-Rich PRP Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin

Platelet Rich Plasma Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Orthopedics Cosmetic Surgery & Dermatology Ophthalmic Surgery Neurosurgery General surgery Others

Platelet Rich Plasma Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



