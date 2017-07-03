Paris Retail Week: The European Business Event for Inspiration and Networking

PARIS, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

After the successful joint organisation of E-Commerce Paris and Digital(in) Store in 2015, and the integration of Equipmag in 2016, the third Paris Retail Week, taking place from 19 to 21 September 2017, will reinforce the synergies of off- and on-line retail.

Focusing on the theme of Live Retail, the event will provide an optimal vision of the challenges facing the sector and enlightened opinion regarding the expectations of a mature and connected consumer for stores, brands and e-retailers.

More than 600 exhibitors and 30 000 professionals will gather at Paris expo Porte de Versailles for 3 days, turning Paris into the European capital of connected retail.

Paris Retail Week has drawn up an eclectic and comprehensive programme with 7 exhibition areas: IT for Commerce, Marketing, Payment Solutions, Data and Customer Relations, Digital in store and Logistics, E-logistics & Supply Chain. In addition, the event will boast a Start-Up Village bringing together young companies presenting the most innovative retail solutions.

Parallel to their meetings with exhibitors on the stands, visitors will be able to take advantage of networking opportunities with the Business Meetings and Speed networking sessions held all along the event.



Among the highlights not be missed:

More than 200 conferences, workshops and keynote speeches free to access and aimed at visitors from across Europe . Already confirmed speakers include representatives of COSTCO, Starbucks, Google and Facebook.

. Already confirmed speakers include representatives of COSTCO, Starbucks, Google and Facebook. The Paris Retail Awards ceremony on Tuesday 19th September at 5 pm which will unveil the winners in each category - areal moment of consecration for solution providers, brands and e-retailers.

which will unveil the winners in each category - areal moment of consecration for solution providers, brands and e-retailers. 2 Store Tours organised in Paris to discover the stores which set themselves apart thanks to their innovative concepts, as well as their design and the services they offer their customers.

to discover the stores which set themselves apart thanks to their innovative concepts, as well as their design and the services they offer their customers. Various Activities for an Augmented and Virtual Reality experience including "Retail Tech in Live" organised in partnership with the start-up KEYVEO. Four corners to experience in virtual and augmented reality the (e-)retail innovations of today and tomorrow.

19 to 21 September 2017 - Paris expo Porte de Versailles - Pavilion 7.3

600 participating companies - 30,000 professionals - 350 top speakers - 2 store tours - 10 awards

Free badge request until 18 September on: https://badge.parisretailweek.com/en/home.htm

On-site registration: 50€ incl. VAT

