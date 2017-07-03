Ocular Drug Delivery Market to be Worth US$18.124 Billion by 2025: Manufacturers Collaborating With Hospitals to Bolster Positions

ALBANY, New York, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market is consolidated in nature. The top three companies operating in the market, namely Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Alimera Sciences, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (Bausch & Lomb Incorporated) account for over half the share in it. Of them, Santen Pharmaceuticals and Valeant Pharmaceuticals have a stronghold over the market because of their wide array of topical ocular drug products. Alimera Sciences captured 14% to 18% market share in 2016 due to commercialization of Iluvien manufactured by pSivida Corp.

Keen manufacturers - both large and small regional ones - in the global ocular drug delivery technology market are collaborating with hospitals and other suppliers or acquiring other companies in order to bolster their positions. They are also looking to expand their share with a robust pipeline of products in ophthalmic sector. Competition in the market will likely heat up in the near future on the back of favorable reimbursement policies of governments and increasing number of research grants.

A report by Transparency Market Research predicts the global Ocular Drug Delivery Technologies Market to expand at a steady 6.8% CAGR between 2017 and 2025 to become worth US$18.124 bn by 2025 end, vis-Ã -vis revenue from US$ 10.2 bn in 2016.

Helpful Reimbursement Policies Makes North America Market Leader

Depending upon the type of technology, the global ocular drug delivery technology market can be segmented into topical, ocular inserts, iontophoresis, intraocular implants, and in-situ gel and punctal plugs, among others. Of them, the topical segment dominates the market revenue-wise. Going forward too, the topical segment is expected to retain its leading share of about 50.2% in revenue till 2025. This is mainly because of the growing pool of elderly and the rising number of regional players in the ophthalmic technology market.

Geographically, the key segments of the global ocular drug delivery technology market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America, at present, is a dominant region because of the strong demand for targeted drug delivery to the posterior eye and concentration of prominent manufacturers. In 2016, the region held a substantial 52.5% share in the market.

Inquire for a sample of the report @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2869

Rising Instances of Glaucoma Pushing up Demand

Some of the primary growth drivers in the global ocular drug delivery technology market is the low bioavailability of drugs in conventional ocular therapies, increasing occurrence of glaucoma and macular degeneration, increasing preference among patients for targeted ocular drug delivery techniques, and approval of the FDA for new ocular drug delivery techniques.

However, there are a number of factors serving to restrain the market as well. As per the lead analyst of the TMR report: "Ocular inserts and implants provide advantages such as high corneal penetration, greater dissolution area, and sustained release of medication. However, the foreign body sensation in the eye due to the solidity of the implants lead to discomfort accompanied by irritation, drug dilution, and excessive lachrymation. Therefore, even though they provide enhanced drug delivery alternatives, the discomfort is likely to arrest the growth of this segment."

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled, "Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market (Technology - Topical, Ocular Inserts (Non-Erodible and Erodible), Iontophoresis, Intraocular Implants (Biodegradable and Non-Biodegradable), and In Situ Gel & Punctal Plugs; Formulation Type - Suspension, Solution, Emulsion, Liposomes & Nanoparticles, and Ointments; Disease Type - Glaucoma, Diabetic Retinopathy, Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema, and Cataract; End User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Ophthalmic Clinics, and Homecare Settings) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

Browse Press Release:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/ocular-drug-delivery-technologies.htm

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Technology

Topical

Ocular Insert

- Erodible

-Non-Erodible

Iontophoresis

Intraocular Implants

- Biodegradable

- Non-Biodegradable

In Situ Gel & Punctal Plugs

Others

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Formulation Type

Solution

Suspension

Emulsion

Liposomes & Nanoparticles

Ointment

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Disease Type

Glaucoma

Macular Degeneration

Diabetic Retinopathy

Cataract

Diabetic Macular Edema

Dry Eye Syndrome

Others

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market, by End user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Ophthalmic Clinics

Homecare Settings

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Region

North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- U.S. - Europe

- Germany

- U.K.

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

- - U.K. - - - - Russia - Rest of Asia Pacific

- India

- China

- Japan

- Australia & New Zealand

- Rest of Asia Pacific

- - - - & - Rest of Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Rest of Latin America

- - - Rest of Middle East & Africa

- GCC Countries

- South Africa

- Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Research Report:

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market (Product Type - Dry Powder Inhalers, Metered Dose Inhalers and Nebulizers; Application - Asthma, COPD, and Cystic Fibrosis; Distribution Channel - Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and E-commerce) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pulmonary-drug-delivery-systems.html

Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2015 - 2023

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/needle-free-delivery-devices-market.html

Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market (By Technology - Nanocrystals, Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Micelles, Nanotubes, and Others; By Application - Neurology, Oncology, Cardiovascular/Physiology, Anti-inflammatory/Immunology, Anti-infective, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2015 - 2023

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nanotechnology-drug-delivery.html

About Us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S. based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR's global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: http://www.tmrblog.com/