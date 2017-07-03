Mariehamn, 2017-07-03 12:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Viking Line Abp INVESTOR INFORMATION 3.7.2017



Viking Line's shipbuilding contract with Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd, has now entered into force.



Today Viking Line informed the Chinese company Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd that all conditions in the shipbuilding contract for which a stock exchange release was published on April 5, 2017 have now been met and the contract thus enters into force. The shipbuilding contract is for a new passenger cruise ship on the Turku (Finland)-Åland Islands-Stockholm (Sweden) route with planned delivery in 2020.



The total contract amount is about 194 million euros. The agreement also includes an option for another vessel.



The new vessel will be a collaborative project, and the plan is to engage a number of Finnish and other European suppliers. The energy-efficient vessel will be 218 metres in length and have a gross registered tonnage of about 63,000 tonnes. Passenger capacity will be 2,800 people, and the length of its cargo lanes will be 1,500 metres. Viking Line will hire Scandinavian architects for the interior design. The new vessel will provide a brand-new passenger experience for guests.



Viking Line Abp



Jan Hanses President and CEO



CEO Jan Hanses, jan.hanses@vikingline.com, +358-18-27000