Cargotec Corporation: Hiab's "CargoHack3" a success - 8 finalist teams selected to develop new intelligent load handling solutions

Hiab, part of Cargotec, is organising an open innovation challenge in its Test and Innovation Center in Hudiksvall, Sweden on 5-7 September 2017. The call for applications started in May and by the due date Hiab received 35 applications from Finland, Sweden, France, Hungary, Russia, USA and Zimbabwe. The goal of the Hiab's CargoHack3 - "Time for Elevation" - is to explore new opportunities in digitalisation and connectivity to ensure easier and safer intelligent load handling that makes the customers' life easier.

"The CargoHack 3 is a tool for the teams to bring their ideas into reality with the help from our mentors. The challenge gained a lot of interest among start up and software companies whose passion is in developing the future of load handling industry. The quality of all the applications was very high which made selecting the eight teams challenging. The limited amount of participants ensures that the mentors have enough time for each of the teams to make the upcoming ideas a success", says Stefan Onkenhout, Director, Innovation and Business Development.

The three challenges the teams will work with are:

- Making load handling easier and safer

- Securing availability of equipment

- Take the lead in Intelligent Load Handling solutions

The selected teams were especially interested in how the new technology can be applied to increase safety and create value with the help of augmented reality, virtual reality, connectivity, big data and machine learning. The winning teams will get a funding of 20 000 EUR for a pilot project.

"We are looking forward to the CargoHack3 and the collaboration with the teams with pioneering mind-set", concludes Onkenhout.

