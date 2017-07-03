Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä to provide clean power and navigational control for new Virgin Voyages cruise ship fleet

Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 3 July 2017 at 1 pm EET



The technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to provide a comprehensive scope of solutions for three new 2800 passenger cruise vessels being built for Virgin Voyages. The ships are to be built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. The order for Wärtsilä engines, hybrid exhaust cleaning scrubber systems, and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems was booked in 2016, while the order for the Wärtsilä integrated navigation systems was booked in March 2017.



Virgin Voyages is the latest of the international Virgin Group's travel businesses. The company plans to create a completely new experience at sea for its cruise passengers, and the ships have been designed with the latest technologies accordingly. The Wärtsilä solutions have been selected to support the requirement for clean and efficiently operating vessels.



The ships will each be powered by two eight-cylinder and two twelve-cylinder Wärtsilä 46F engines. The technologically advanced Wärtsilä 46F (http://www.wartsila.com/products/marine-oil-gas/engines-generating-sets/diesel-engines/wartsila-46f) engine represents best-in-class fuel economy, and outstanding power-to-weight and power-to-space ratios.



The Wärtsilä Hybrid Scrubber System (http://www.wartsila.com/products/marine-oil-gas/exhaust-gas-cleaning/sox-abatement/wartsila-hybrid-scrubber-system) selected for these vessels has the flexibility to operate in both open and closed loop modes using seawater to remove sulphur oxides (SOx) from the exhaust. Significant reductions in the emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulates will be made possible by the Wärtsilä SCR system. Wärtsilä will also handle the commissioning of the engines and scrubber systems in cooperation with the shipyard.



Navigation and automation controls for the vessels will be efficiently handled by the Wärtsilä's Nacos Platinum (http://www.wartsila.com/products/marine-oil-gas/automation-navigation-dynamic-positioning/integrated-bridge-control/wartsila-nacos-platinum) solution. By integrating various control and monitoring systems, such as those for navigation, automation, emergency shutdown, flood detection, plus power and propulsion, the vessels can be operated homogenously from various onboard positions. The truly multi-functional operator stations enable unequalled flexibility and convenience.



"It is an honour for Wärtsilä to have been selected to provide such a comprehensive range of solutions for this high profile travel business brand now entering the cruise sector. It represents further endorsement of the quality of our offering and the benefits of our capabilities as a single-source supplier," says Fred Danska, Director, Cruise Business, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.



"We are very pleased to be able to partner Wärtsilä for our first series of ships. Their technical expertise, commitment to supporting our sustainability goals, and excellent reputation made them the best choice for us. Virgin Voyages is committed to creating a sea change, Wärtsilä shares our vision and will help make it a reality" says Stuart Hawkins, Senior Vice President, Marine & Technical, Virgin Voyages.



Florida based Virgin Voyages' cruise operations will commence in 2020 from Miami with the delivery of the first of these three ships. The other two vessels will be delivered in 2021 and 2022.



Link to image (https://dam.wartsila.com/dam/file/B4Z5iliT4b792x3Nv3akBm/*/Virgin%20Voyages.jpg?authcred=d2ViZ3Vlc3Q6d2ViZ3Vlc3Q=&forceDownload=true)

Caption: Tom McAlpin CEO & President, Sir Richard Branson Founder Virgin, Stuart Hawkins SVP Marine & Technical at the rollout of the new name and logo for Virgin Voyages.



