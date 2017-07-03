Copenhagen, 2017-07-03 12:07 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the period 26 June 2017 to 30 June 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 8.9 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 86.6 million were bought back, equivalent to 28.9% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 26:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 26 June 2017 29,268 57.74 1,689,934 27 June 2017 29,268 57.86 1,693,446 28 June 2017 31,707 57.68 1,828,860 29 June 2017 31,707 57.87 1,834,884 30 June 2017 31,707 58.00 1,839,006 Accumulated during the period 153,657 57.83 8,886,131 Accumulated under the share 1,507,301 57.46 86,608,601 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 4,139,387 own shares, equivalent to 2.5% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.



Detailed transaction data



26 June 2017 27 June 2017 28 June 2017 29 June 2017 30 June 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK shares shares share share share s s s -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.646 57,74 29.268 57,86 29.022 57,70 31.707 57,87 18.707 58,00 0 0 1.205 57,50 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 622 57,50 0 1.480 57,50 0 13.000 58,00 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 29.268 57,74 29.268 57,86 31.707 57,68 31.707 57,87 31.707 58,00 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



26 June 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 29.268 57,74 ---------------------------------------------- 622 57,50 BATE 20170626 11:00:20.502000 11.378 57,75 XCSE 20170626 16:50:51.413479 17.268 57,74 XCSE 20170626 16:59:26.839905



27 June 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 29.268 57,86 ---------------------------------------------- 1.301 57,50 XCSE 20170627 9:15:04.413000 264 57,50 XCSE 20170627 9:15:15.630000 600 57,50 XCSE 20170627 9:15:19.813000 835 57,50 XCSE 20170627 9:15:21.379000 318 57,50 XCSE 20170627 16:24:20.075000 8.682 58,00 XCSE 20170627 16:38:19.815873 17.268 57,86 XCSE 20170627 16:46:44.595857



28 June 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 31.707 57,68 ---------------------------------------------- 753 57,50 BATE 20170628 10:06:03.011000 842 57,50 XCSE 20170628 10:06:17.246000 200 57,50 BATE 20170628 10:06:17.256000 854 57,50 XCSE 20170628 10:06:17.284000 527 57,50 BATE 20170628 10:06:17.309000 619 57,50 XCSE 20170628 10:06:17.347000 717 57,50 TRQX 20170628 10:06:17.390000 488 57,50 TRQX 20170628 10:06:17.390000 3.219 57,50 XCSE 20170628 15:59:10.592282 9 58,00 XCSE 20170628 16:46:08.013000 2.400 58,00 XCSE 20170628 16:46:08.013000 1.000 58,00 XCSE 20170628 16:46:08.013000 1.372 58,00 XCSE 20170628 16:46:08.013000 18.707 57,68 XCSE 20170628 17:02:20.507657



29 June 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 31.707 57,87 ---------------------------------------------- 1.640 57,50 XCSE 20170629 16:16:44.121000 557 57,50 XCSE 20170629 16:45:50.382000 1.213 57,50 XCSE 20170629 16:45:50.382000 2.400 58,00 XCSE 20170629 16:51:04.002000 7.190 58,00 XCSE 20170629 16:51:04.002000 18.707 57,87 XCSE 20170629 17:00:15.180621



30 June 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 31.707 58,00 ---------------------------------------------- 766 58,00 BATE 20170630 16:46:48.552000 2.000 58,00 BATE 20170630 16:46:48.552000 3.000 58,00 BATE 20170630 16:46:48.552000 3.000 58,00 BATE 20170630 16:46:48.552000 1.500 58,00 BATE 20170630 16:46:48.552000 500 58,00 BATE 20170630 16:46:48.552000 2.000 58,00 BATE 20170630 16:46:48.552000 234 58,00 BATE 20170630 16:46:48.552000 18.707 58,00 XCSE 20170630 16:51:21.977430



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=637142