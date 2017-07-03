

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Monday as oil prices rose for an eighth day after upbeat manufacturing data from China and banks surged higher on expectations they would benefit from higher interest rates going forward.



Investors shrugged off survey results from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, which showed that the U.K. manufacturing sector expanded at the weakest pace in three months in June.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 24 points or 0.32 percent at 7,336 in late opening deals after declining half a percent on Friday.



Tullow Oil advanced 1.7 percent, BP Plc rose 1.2 percent and Royal Dutch Shell climbed over 1 percent as oil extended the longest winning streak of the year on data showing the first fall in U.S. drilling activity in months.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore jumped 2-3 percent, while banks Barclays and HSBC Holdings rose over 1 percent each.



Plus500 shares soared 6 percent after the global leader in online trading platforms announced it expects a strong performance in the first half of this year.



Temporary power provider Aggreko lost 1 percent after announcing it would acquire Younicos in a 40 million pounds deal.



Severn Trent also fell over 1 percent after the utilities giant announced the sale of its North American business.



