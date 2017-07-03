ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/03/17 -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd., (ASX: BRN) ("BrainChip" or "the Company"), a leading developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, has announced that it is participating at the Sundown AI Artificial Intelligence and Automation Conference.

Sundown AI is a specialist in automating customer service and sales through artificial intelligence applications that are powered by policy graphs, NLP and machine learning. The company's online Artificial Intelligence and Automation Conference will be held on July 6, 2017 and panellists will explore how automation and AI are transforming business models and changing industries.

BrainChip's SVP for marketing and business development, Robert Beachler, will be presenting on the topic: "AI is eating software, now what?". During the panel, Mr Beachler will explore how today's approach to AI is changing and what the industry can expect in the future. He joins a prestigious group of panellists and speakers spanning banking, retail, research, technology start-ups, industry analysts, developers and the media.

"Being invited to speak at high-profile events such as the Sundown AI conference reinforces the growing recognition that BrainChip is a leader in the field of software and hardware-accelerated solutions for advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning applications," he said.

"Such technologies are key to helping AI evolve from being the preserve of high-tech companies to delivering benefits to business across a range of different sectors."

Details of how to register for the Sundown AI Artificial Intelligence and Automation Conference can be found by visiting: https://www.sundown.ai/conference2017/.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. is a leading provider of software and hardware-accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications. The Company has developed a revolutionary new Spiking Neural Adaptive Processor technology that can learn autonomously, evolve and associate information just like the human brain. The technology, which is proprietary, is fast, completely digital and consumes very low power. The Company provides software and hardware solutions that address the high-performance requirements in Civil Surveillance, Gaming, Facial Recognition and Visual Inspection systems. www.brainchipinc.com.

