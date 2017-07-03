Specialty Chemicals Market Worth $1.79 Trillion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalspecialty chemicals marketis expected to reach USD 1.79 trillion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing popularity of high-value chemicals that play a crucial role in the development of novel products is a major driving factor for the industry.

Specialized & advanced features of these compounds lends them a significant advantage in comparison with commodity products, since the former are formulated on the basis of unique performance characteristics for specific applications in the construction, automotive, electronics, agriculture and other sectors.

International chemical authorities are widely advocating the passage of free trade agreements such as Transatlantic Trade Investment Partnership (TTIP) between the U.S. and Europe which is expected to foster manufacturing & trade of these products over the near future. Recovery in housing starts and rebounding growth of the automotive sector in North America is also a key trend impacting market dynamics.

Construction chemicals accounted for 12% of the volume share in 2016 and are expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment with over 5.7% CAGR from 2017 to 2025. The steady demand for residential projects & public infrastructure in emerging economies remains a key driving factor for compounds utilized in the production, maintenance & repair of building components.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Specialty Chemicals Market Analysis By Product (Coatings, Agrochemicals, Electronics, Construction Chemicals), By Application (Transportation, Construction, Agriculture, Manufacturing), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/specialty-chemicals-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global specialty chemicals market exceeded 260 million tons in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2025

Coatings, adhesives, sealants & elastomers (CASE) is growing at a rapid CAGR of over 5% owing to high demand for specialty adhesives, paints, coatings and other materials in high-performance applications

Electronic chemicals are expected to remain an important & fast-growing segment owing to integration of miniaturized electronics in automobiles, development of solar-powered devices and rapid digitalization across emerging economies

Automotive applications are expected to increase at 6.0% CAGR from 2017 to 2025. Automation in assembly and other OEM processes are expected to contribute to an increase in production levels, which is turn is likely to foster higher chemicals industry revenue

Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase at the highest pace owing to rapidly expanding automotive and electronics sectors, along with a steady rise in industrial output in recent years.

is anticipated to increase at the highest pace owing to rapidly expanding automotive and electronics sectors, along with a steady rise in industrial output in recent years. Low cost labor and vast material resources are also contributing to growth in Asia Pacific , as foreign players make advances & investments in emerging nations.

, as foreign players make advances & investments in emerging nations. Key industry participants such as BASF, Henkel, The Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil, Huntsman Corporation, AkzoNobel, Evonik Industries, PPG Industries, Avery Dennison and others are actively participating in new product launches, R&D, strategic expansions and M&A to expand their reach and improve product offering to emerging customer segments

Grand View Research has segmented the global specialty chemicals market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Specialty Chemicals Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) CASE Agrochemicals Electronic Chemicals Construction Chemicals Specialty Polymers & Resins Others

Specialty Chemicals Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Automotive Construction Agriculture Industrial Manufacturing Consumer Goods Others

Specialty Chemicals Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia



