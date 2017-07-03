CT Scanner Market Worth 6.20 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "CT Scanner Market by Type (Stationary, Portable), Architecture (C-arm, O-arm), Technology (High, Mid, Low Slice, CBCT), Application (Human, Veterinary, Research), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Research, Veterinary Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Global CT Scanner Market is projected to reach USD 6.20 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 61 market data tables and 51 figures spread through 175 pages and in-depth TOC on "CT Scanner Market"

Cone beam CT technology segment poised to grow fastest in CT Scanner Market

On the basis of technology, the CT scanners market is segmented into high-slice CT, mid-slice CT, low-slice CT, and cone beam CT technology. The cone beam CT technology segment is expected to grow faster than the other segments during the forecast period, majorly due to factors like procedural advantages; rising market demand for cosmetic dentistry; and ongoing product development & commercialization across major healthcare markets.

Portable CT scanners segment expected to register fastest growth rate in the forecast period

Based on type, the CT scanners market is divided into stationary and portable CT scanners. Portable CT scanners segment is poised to grow faster than the other segment due to increasing number of device installations across major markets, growing application horizons, and the lower switching costs provided by portable CT scanners.

North America accounted for the largest share of the CT Scanner Market

Geographically, the CT Scanner Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominated the market in 2016

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, which is primarily driven by growth in the aging U.S. population; an increasing public emphasis on minimally invasive & effective disease management strategies; robust reimbursement scenario; increasing adoption of novel applications; and rising public-private investments.

The major players in CT Scanner Market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong), Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), PlanMED (Finland), Koning Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health Inc. (U.S.), and PointNix Co. Ltd (South Korea).

