Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 03/07/2017 / 18:00 UTC+8 *Press Release July 3th, 2017* *NSP announced to construct the first rooftop solar system with its Glory BiFi Modules in Taiwan* Neo Solar Power Corporation ("NSP", or "the Company", publicly listed on Taiwan Stock Exchange, Ticker: 3576 TT), a world-class leading integrated PV solution provider with expertise in high conversion efficiency products and global solar system development capabilities in Hsinchu, Taiwan, today announced that the agreement sign-off with Taiwan's "Workforce Development Agency (Yunlin-Chiayi-Tainan Regional Branch), Ministry of Labor" to construct the first rooftop solar system with its P-type Double Glass and Double Side generation modules ("Glory BiFi Series") in Taiwan has been completed on June 13. This solar system will use 6500 pieces NSP's Glory BiFi modules which passed the latest and severest IEC standards (IEC 61215, and IEC 61730, 2016) to acquire certificates from TUV Rheinland. NSP's Glory BiFi series has 10% to 20% higher power generation than conventional solar modules and provides the best solutions for Taiwan harsh environments, such as anti-typhoon, salt pan, and reservoir applications. This innovative 2MW Glory BiFi solar system will be installed on the rooftop of the Training and Employment Center of Tainan Government which is located in the sunny area of Southern Taiwan and is expected to be completed in this December. The three advantages of this solar system are: 1. The highest power generation and benefits within limited rooftop area. 2. High reliability guarantee with excellent weather resistance. 3. The beautiful visual with high transparency. This power plant constructed by NSP will be the newest and the first rooftop solar system with its P-type Double Glass and Double Side generation Glory BiFi modules in Taiwan upon completion. *About Neo Solar Power Corporation (3576 TT) (NSP)* Founded in 2005 by Dr. Quincy Lin (former Senior VP of TSMC) and Dr. Sam Hong (former Director of ITRI Research Division), Neo Solar Power Corporation (NSP) is a leading manufacturer of high performance and high quality solar cells and modules. With core competitive advantages in quality, technology and customer service, NSP became the world's largest merchant solar cell manufacturer by volume in 2013. After selling DelSolar to NSP, Delta Electronics (2308, TT) became the biggest shareholder of NSP with a 19% holding. Leveraging current leading position in solar cell technology, NSP will further expand into the global solar systems businesses, aiming to become the leading solar system integrator in the world. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nsp.com [1] *For further information, please contact:* Ms. Shirley Chen Investor Relations Dept. Phone: +886-3-578-0011 ext. 20626 Email: shirley.chen@nsp.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=BHWIFYAQLB [2] Document title: NSP announced to construct the first rooftop solar system with its Glory BiFi Modules in Taiwan 03/07/2017 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=66b7c6ef937c31fc4bd307ac3317af4c&application_id=588909&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9cb808b6c6aaed019cf48f365799382c&application_id=588909&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2017 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)